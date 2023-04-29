Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leah Burke also scored a hat-trick against Papua New Guinea at the World Cup

Women's international England (30) 64 Tries: Burke 4, Hoyle, Renouf, Partington, Stanley, Dodd 2, Peach, Hardcastle Goals: Stanley 8 France (0) 0

England marked their first game under new coach Stuart Barrow with a comprehensive 12-try win over France in Warrington.

England had been beaten in their last match by New Zealand in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

But this time they were far too strong for a disappointing France side who committed too many errors.

St Helens winger Leah Burke scored four tries as they continued their unbeaten record against the French.

With Barrow at the helm and new captain Jodie Cunningham leading the team on the field, England wanted to make a big statement and produced the perfect start, forcing an error by France from the kick-off.

From the goalline drop-out, the hosts had plenty of space on the left and eventually played the ball out to Burke who went over in the corner.

France looked shell-shocked and England quickly began to dominate, earning a scrum which led to Burke going over for her second to double the lead after less than nine minutes.

England looked far more cohesive in both defence and attack as France struggled to end their sets and create any sort of pressure.

Burke's club-mate Shona Hoyle showed great determination to power over after 21 minutes, skipping through the defence with Tara-Jane Stanley adding the extras, and four minutes later Tamzin Renouf marked her return to the England team with a try - Stanley again adding the extras.

England were threatening to run riot and scored a third try in seven minutes with Eboni Partington marking her senior international debut in style as she put her side 24-0 up.

Stanley, the reigning Woman of Steel, went over herself for a try and added the extras to leave England well in control at the interval.

France needed a stronger start to the second half but the errors soon arose again.

Second-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd, who will shortly be heading to play with Canberra Raiders in the women's NRL, escaped a France tackle to go over under the posts with Stanley's kick making it 36-0.

Stanley's beautifully measured kick enabled Burke to go over for her hat-trick before Dodd powered through once more.

Sinead Peach, another making her return to the England fold, was continuing to exert her influence on the game after coming off the bench and the York Valkyrie player went over on 64 minutes.

Burke, who was one of England's stars of the World Cup, showed her skill on the wing with her fourth try four minutes later.

The final word went to Amy Hardcastle who scored her 27th England try three minutes from time, taking a pass from captain Cunningham with Stanley kicking her eighth goal of the day to complete the rout.

England: Stanley, Partington, Renouf, Hardcastle, Burke, Harris, Roche, Wood, Bennett, Hoyle, Rudge, Dodd, Cunningham.

Interchange: Peach, Whitfield, Field, Molyneux.

France: M Sararra, Ramazeilles, Biville, Guillerot, Canal, Pommier, Canet, Legout, Ramos, Zaghdoudi, Akpa, Kuresa, D Samarra.

Interchange: Michel, Menaa, Segala, Roses.