Jack Welsby was influential as St Helens won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in Australia in February

England v France double-header Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-offs: Women's Test at 14:00 BST, followed by men's match at 16:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and latest scores on BBC Sport website and app

England can bridge the gap to the southern hemisphere sides as they begin their 2025 World Cup cycle against France, says St Helens' Jack Welsby.

The full-back says Saints' win over the Penrith Panthers in February's World Club Challenge can offer England a blueprint to end Australia's dominance.

England are set to play their first game since the World Cup exit to Samoa.

"I know for a fact that what we've got in this squad is more than enough to turn them over," Welsby said.

"No-one gave us a chance against Penrith just like no-one ever gives England a chance against southern hemisphere teams.

"No doubt Australia will still see theirs as the stronger competition, but I know how much importance Saints put on winning that world title and it shows we have the quality and the belief to go with it.

"I'm really excited about the build-up to 2025. I'm more than confident in the group and the mixture of more experienced heads with so much talent coming through. It's a really exciting time to be associated with England rugby league."

The men's game with France (16:30 BST) will follow the women's match (14:00) in a double header at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

England head coach Shaun Wane has named a 19-man squad for the men's game, which includes 15 uncapped players.

Only Welsby, Ben Currie, Kai Pearce-Paul, and captain George Williams have already represented England in a Test.

England have also announced they will host a maiden three-match Test series with Tonga later this year.

'Brilliant news'

Like the men, England women are also looking to overturn the southern hemisphere's superiority as they prepare for the 2025 World Cup.

Captain Jodie Cunningham says the future of the women's game in England is bright after three of the squad became the first to sign professional deals in Australia's NRLW this month.

Hollie-Mae Dodd has signed with Canberra Raiders and Georgia Roche will join Newcastle Knights and both players are included in England's squad to face France.

"I think it's brilliant news. I'm 100 per cent behind the girls and I can't wait to watch them ripping it up out there," said Cunningham.

"I think it will only help develop them further and it shows how far the women's game has come in this country that we are sitting here talking about players and professional contracts in this way.

"What we need is more competitive games on a more regular basis and that is what they are going to get out there. Super League is progressing in the right direction and hopefully this kind of news can only help it continue to improve."

New head coach Stuart Barrow will lead the side for the first time following Craig Richards' departure after the World Cup semi-final defeat by Australia.

Barrow says overseas deals for Dodd, Roche and Fran Goldthorpe, who is absent on rugby union duty, are positive for the game.

"Obviously we don't want Super League to become a feeder club for the NRLW, but from an international point of view it's a really exciting opportunity for them and it can only improve them as players," said Barrow.

"One of the biggest positives is that the girls who are now playing at age 14 and above in our community game can have aspirations to become full-time professionals in rugby league."