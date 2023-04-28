Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leo Tennison will hope to help Cornwall improve on their record of one win from four games this season

Cornwall have signed Hull Kingston Rovers prop Leo Tennison on loan.

The academy graduate has featured in pre-season for the Robins and stay with Cornwall for the next two weeks.

He is the latest Rovers player to move to the club, with Nathan Cullen and Adam Rusling joining permanently in the summer after loan spells last season.

"When Hull KR played Featherstone in pre-season, Leo was really impressive," Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"He carried the ball with real purpose and he is going to be a handful for the opposition at League One.

"He will be available for the Oldham match after the international break and we look forward to seeing how he goes."

Meanwhile, Cornwall have also extended the loan of Welsh forward Ewan Badham for a further two weeks from Rochdale.