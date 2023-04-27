Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Murphy scored 19 tries in 21 games for Wakefield in 2022, his debut campaign in Super League

Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy will join National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

It means the 21-year-old has played his last game for Trinity, as he is out with a long-term knee injury.

Murphy sustained the anterior cruciate ligament injury against Huddersfield, ending his season after three matches.

The academy graduate has scored 19 tries in 24 appearances since making his first-grade debut in 2022.

"Lewis will leave the club with our very best wishes and we thank him for his service to Wakefield Trinity," the club tweeted. external-link

The Roosters have not disclosed details of Murphy's move.