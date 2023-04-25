Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Roche will move to the NRLW for the 2023 season

Head coach Stuart Barrow has named Australia-bound Georgia Roche and Hollie-Mae Dodd in his first England squad to face France on Saturday.

The pair are the first English women to sign professional rugby league contracts with clubs in Australia's National Rugby League.

Eight St Helens players have also been included in Barrow's 19-player squad.

"It has been a really difficult decision," said Barrow, who succeeded Craig Richards in February.

"The game against France will give the players an opportunity to get on the field and represent England against a team with a new coach and who are looking strong and fresh - it's a really exciting proposition for us.

"We have a good mix of experience in the squad, which should give us a good platform as we begin the journey to the next Rugby League World Cup in 2025."

Saturday's mid-season international is part of a double header against France at Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the men's game (16:30 BST) following the women's match (14:00).

The women's side will be captained for the first time by Jodie Cunningham, with her predecessor Emily Rudge also included.

England women's squad

Savannah Andrade (York), Keara Bennett (Leeds), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie-Mae Dodd, Grace Field (both York), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds), Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (all St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamzin Renouf (all York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York).