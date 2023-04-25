Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York Valkyrie forward Hollie-Mae Dodd has signed for the Australian side Canberra Raiders

England v France double-header Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-offs: Women's Test 14:00 BST followed by men's match at 16:30 BST Coverage: Latest scores and report on BBC Sport website and app.

English women's rugby league is set to lose three of its brightest stars from the domestic game - but that could be a huge boost for the national side, according to new head coach Stuart Barrow.

York Valkyrie loose forward Hollie-Mae Dodd and Leeds scrum-half Georgia Roche have already confirmed their moves to Australia's elite Women's NRL (WNRL) this summer.

And Leeds three-quarter Fran Goldthorp is expected to be announced as a new signing by North Queensland in the next few weeks.

They will join another England World Cup star down under in Georgia Wilson, who has already switched from Wigan to Brisbane in a bid to win a professional contract in the WNRL.

All four will play a major role in Barrow's planning for the 2025 World Cup and he says their presence in the WNRL will enhance England's chances of becoming world champions at that tournament.

"I think it's really positive. We put Australia on a pedestal, but they're actually looking at our players and saying that they can compete in the Women's NRL," says Barrow.

"I have no doubt that all England players from the World Cup could go and play NRL tomorrow.

"It's exciting that they've come to look at our players. It's reaffirming some of our beliefs going forward. And for girls going over there it can only benefit them playing in that weekly competition.

"As an international coach I think it will be good for England in the long run."

Dodd, who is heading to Canberra Raiders in the next few weeks, and Roche, who has been linked to Newcastle Knights, will be available to play for England in Saturday's Test match against France.

The game will be Barrow's first in charge after taking over from Craig Richards, who announced his departure in an emotional post-match press conference after England lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of last year's World Cup.

"I'm really excited and very honoured to be coaching my country," Barrow said.

"Four years ago we were probably saying that the semi-final was a reasonable target, but having played in that semi-final and having watched from the stands, I think it was a missed opportunity and the girls felt like it was a missed opportunity.

"They've been a little bit flat afterwards, but we got together in January, it was important we got back together. We've reflected on that and hopefully learned some lessons to take forward."

Stronger domestic league and more Test matches

Leeds won the 2022 Women's Super League Grand Final having lost the Challenge Cup final to St Helens earlier in the season

Barrow has a long pedigree in rugby league having been player performance manager at Warrington, Bradford and Castleford and England Youth head coach in the men's game.

For two-and-a-half years before this latest role, he was the Women and Girls' National Talent Manager at the RFL.

As head coach he says the game needs to focus on two areas to give England the best chance of success on the world stage.

The first of those is a domestic competition that creates drama every week.

Leeds, York and St Helens swept up all the silverware last year and are seen as head and shoulders above the rest of the domestic competition.

Barrow says that needs to change.

"When people talk about the difference between the NRL and us over here in the women's game, it's obvious to jump to the conclusion that they are paid," he said.

"But I think the difference is they have a competitive league that challenges them week-in and week-out.

"At the moment, we've got three really competitive teams. The next stage is to get that fourth team, then the fifth and then sixth which will make England even better."

He also wants to see England's women playing more Test matches - and more regularly.

"It's really important that we develop the international programme. So we'll play the game against France and then have several sessions throughout the year and hopefully the RFL will be working hard for an autumn international.

"I think that's important to keep the momentum going with the progress to the build-up to 2025. It's going to come really quickly."

'Come and watch the women's game'

Meanwhile, Barrow has challenged all rugby fans to take in Saturday's Test match. Crowds and TV audiences have grown substantially for the women's game in recent years, boosted by the high-profile coverage of last year's World Cup.

But the new coach says if anyone hasn't yet been to see a women's game, they should give it a go.

"I think you will be in for a surprise if you come to your first game, about the contact, the skill level and the speed of the game as well," he says.

"One of its selling points is that it doesn't exactly look like the men's game, it's slightly more unpredictable."