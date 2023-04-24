Challenge Cup sixth round: Wigan to face Leeds, Catalans draw Warrington
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Challenge Cup Sixth Round
|Date: 21-24 May Coverage: Two ties shown on BBC network television, coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio
Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors will travel to old foes Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round, while 2018 winners Catalans Dragons have a repeat of their final with Warrington Wolves.
Super League holders St Helens travel to Championship side Halifax in a repeat of their 2019 semi-final.
In-form Hull KR will host Championship team Batley, while York host London in an all-second-tier tie.
Ian Watson's Huddersfield go to Salford, who he took to the 2020 final.
Castleford and Hull FC have enjoyed many a Challenge Cup contest in past years, including a glut of semi-finals during the 1980s, and they meet at the Tigers' home ground.
Bottom side Wakefield host Leigh Leopards in the other of the eight ties.
Sixth-round games will take place on 19-21 May, with two selected for BBC television coverage.
Wigan - who have a record 20 wins - and Leeds - who have won in 14 times - met in the final of the Challenge Cup in 1994, 1995 and 2011, with Martin Offiah scoring his famous length-of-the-field effort in the first of those finals.
Warrington, who have nine wins, last appeared in the 2019 final when they beat St Helens, who were winners two years later against Castleford.
Full draw
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
Castleford v Hull FC
York Knights v London Broncos
Halifax Panthers v St Helens
Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants