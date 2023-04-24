Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Isa was suspended for a tackle on Harry Bowes, which saw him sin-binned in Sunday's win over Wakefield

Wigan back-rower Willie Isa has been banned for two games for a 'dangerous throw' tackle on Wakefield's Harry Bowes in Sunday's Super League win.

The match review panel deemed his challenge a Grade B-level offence, and issued the suspension.

Six one-game bans were handed out, with Castleford's Kenny Edwards, Bureta Faraimo and Liam Watts all suspended.

Catalans' Michael McIlorum and Sio Siua Taukeiaho, plus Leigh's Nathan Wilde, were also given bans.

Back-rower Edwards received a Grade C 'other contrary behaviour' charge after he kicked out and caught Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull with a flailing leg following a gang tackle by the Rovers defence.

Tigers winger Faraimo received his Grade B 'strikes' charge for an off-the-ball challenge on Rovers centre Corey Hall, while prop Watts' high tackle on Abdull prompted his Grade B citing.

Dragons hooker McIlorum was given a Grade B 'tripping' charge, while prop Taukeiaho received a Grade B high tackle penalty notice.

Prop Wilde was another to receive a Grade B dangerous contact charge, following a challenge late on against the Rhinos, whose prop Tom Holroyd escaped a ban but was fined £250 for the same offence and grading.