Jacques O'Neill: Love Island star returns to Castleford Tigers until end of season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has returned to professional rugby league with Castleford Tigers, on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.
Cumbrian hooker O'Neill left in June 2022 to pursue a spot on the reality television series, having scored three tries in 29 games for the Tigers.
The 23-year-old spent 30 days in the Mallorca villa on the programme before choosing to leave the show.
He will join up with the Tigers on 2 May after fulfilling work commitments.
"I just can't wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys," Walney-born O'Neill said.
"Hopefully, in the near future, I'll be back playing competitive rugby again because it's been what I've been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.
"I've always wanted to play rugby again; it's never been the case that I didn't want to come back to it. It's what I've loved doing since I was a child."