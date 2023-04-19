Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andy Last pictured after Castleford beat Leeds

Castleford Tigers have named Andy Last as head coach on a two and a half-year deal, following a spell in interim charge after Lee Radford's exit.

The 42-year-old, who was reunited with Radford at Tigers after a previous spell together at Hull, has also worked with England and Wakefield.

Under Last, Castleford have won derbies with Leeds and Wakefield, and almost shocked Catalans in Perpignan.

"I feel as though I have served my apprenticeship," Last said.

"I'm looking forward to putting my mark on Castleford over the next two and a half years. It's a very honest and hard-working club which is steeped in a rich history."

Last's prior full stint in charge of a club came when he succeeded Radford at Hull FC for the remainder of the 2020 season, following a mid-season departure in similar circumstances.

His Castleford side are currently 10th in the Super League - above Hull and Wakefield - and play Hull KR at home in Last's first permanent game in charge on Friday.