Five of Liam Marshall's nine Super League tries in 2023 have been scored against Wakefield

Betfred Super League Wigan (18) 22 Tries: Marshall, Miski, Havard, French Goals: Smith 3 Wakefield (0) 6 Try: Pitts; Goal: Lino

Wigan Warriors climbed to the top of Super League with a comfortable home victory over bottom club Wakefield.

Liam Marshall followed his four tries against Trinity in February with the opening score from Bevan French's pass.

Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard also went over before half-time for an 18-0 lead.

Jay Pitts crossed for Wakefield while Wigan forward Willie Isa was in the sin bin, but full-back French touched down for his 100th career try to send the visitors to a 10th consecutive defeat.

Of French's career century of tries, 65 have come for the Cherry and Whites since his debut in 2019.

Wigan thrashed Wakefield 60-0 earlier in the season and they again proved too strong for a Trinity side that remains without a league point in 2023 and four points adrift of Castleford immediately above them in the table.

The hosts were not at their clinical best in attack but were rarely troubled defensively, only conceding points while temporarily reduced to 12 men following Isa's yellow card for a tackle on Harry Bowes.

The Warriors were responsible for Warrington's first defeat of the campaign in their previous outing and, following the Wire's loss at St Helens on Thursday, Matty Peet's side got the victory they required on Sunday to replace Daryl Powell's team as Super League leaders heading into the international break.

There are no Super League fixtures scheduled until 4 May as England face France in a mid-season international on Saturday.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Havard, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, O'Neill, Hill, Nsemba.

Sin bin: Isa (51)

Wakefield: Kay; Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Taufua; Milnes, Lino; Whitbread, Bowes, Proctor, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Battye, Eseh, Atoni, Bowden.

Referee: Aaron Moore