Super League: Salford Red Devils 16-14 Catalans Dragons

Salford King Vuniyayawa's crosses for the opening try against Catalans Dragons
King Vuniyayawa's opening try against Catalans was his first score of the season
Betfred Super League
Salford Red Devils (14) 16
Tries: Vuniyayawa, Burgess Goals: Sneyd 4
Catalans Dragons (4) 14
Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Keighran Goals: Keighran

Salford Red Devils dramatically hung on to beat Catalans Dragons and move equal on points with the French club in the Super League table.

A King Vuniyayawa try and an 80m effort from Joe Burgess just before the break put Salford 14-4 up.

A second-half Paul Seguier score, after Tom Johnstone grabbed Dragons' only points of the first 40 minutes, got Catalans back to within six points.

Adam Keighran's failure to convert his last-minute try proved the difference.

More to follow.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Williams, Costello, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Atkin, Wright, Longstaff.

Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Keighran, Tomkins, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Zenon.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

