King Vuniyayawa's opening try against Catalans was his first score of the season

Betfred Super League Salford Red Devils (14) 16 Tries: Vuniyayawa, Burgess Goals: Sneyd 4 Catalans Dragons (4) 14 Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Keighran Goals: Keighran

Salford Red Devils dramatically hung on to beat Catalans Dragons and move equal on points with the French club in the Super League table.

A King Vuniyayawa try and an 80m effort from Joe Burgess just before the break put Salford 14-4 up.

A second-half Paul Seguier score, after Tom Johnstone grabbed Dragons' only points of the first 40 minutes, got Catalans back to within six points.

Adam Keighran's failure to convert his last-minute try proved the difference.

More to follow.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Williams, Costello, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Atkin, Wright, Longstaff.

Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Keighran, Tomkins, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Zenon.

Referee: Chris Kendall.