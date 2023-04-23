Super League: Salford Red Devils 16-14 Catalans Dragons
|Betfred Super League
|Salford Red Devils (14) 16
|Tries: Vuniyayawa, Burgess Goals: Sneyd 4
|Catalans Dragons (4) 14
|Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Keighran Goals: Keighran
Salford Red Devils dramatically hung on to beat Catalans Dragons and move equal on points with the French club in the Super League table.
A King Vuniyayawa try and an 80m effort from Joe Burgess just before the break put Salford 14-4 up.
A second-half Paul Seguier score, after Tom Johnstone grabbed Dragons' only points of the first 40 minutes, got Catalans back to within six points.
Adam Keighran's failure to convert his last-minute try proved the difference.
More to follow.
Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Williams, Costello, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.
Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Atkin, Wright, Longstaff.
Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Keighran, Tomkins, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.
Interchanges: Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Zenon.
Referee: Chris Kendall.
