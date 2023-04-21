Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards 20-6 Leeds Rhinos - Edwin Ipape tries help hosts to victory

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments14

Edwin Ipape celebrates scoring a try for Leigh Leopards
Edwin Ipape (centre) scored two of Leigh's three first-half tries against Leeds
Betfred Super League
Leigh (16) 20
Tries: Ipape 2, O'Donnell Goals: Reynolds 4
Leeds (6) 6
Try: Bentley Goal: Martin

Leigh Leopards scored three early tries on their way to beating Leeds Rhinos in a Super League game for the first time.

Edwin Ipape crossed twice and Kai O'Donnell also touched down as Leigh raced 16-0 ahead, but James Bentley's try before half-time gave Leeds hope.

The Rhinos pressed in search of further tries but Leigh's defence held firm to prevent any more Leeds points.

Leigh, promoted from the Championship at the end of last season, have won five of their 10 games so far in 2023.

Adrian Lam's side now have an identical record to last season's beaten Grand Finalists Leeds, who missed out on a third straight Super League victory.

Leigh had failed to win any of their previous seven Super League meetings against Leeds but fully deserved their win, with hooker Ipape's first-half double the platform for their success.

The Papua New Guinea international collected Lachlan Lam's superbly executed reverse kick for the hosts' opener and he powered over from dummy-half for his second.

Leeds enjoyed their best spell of pressure midway through the second half, but Ben Reynolds' two penalties nudged the hosts further clear and took the sting out of the visitors' comeback bid.

The Rhinos played the entire second period without half-back Aidan Sezer because of a leg injury.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought the first half was as good as I've seen from us in the time I've been at the club.

"[In the second half] we made a few errors and got a little bit tired but there was a lot to be proud of. The way that we defended our try line was unbelievable.

"Our crowd is amazing, I think they're proud of their team at the moment. We're taking it step by step but there's so much improvement left in us and I'm really excited about what's ahead."

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We were pretty ordinary defensively early on and gave them a good start.

"Then we were disjointed and I thought we chased the scoreboard way too early, which led to errors when clearly in the second half we were winning the energy battle, but there was no execution on the back of it."

On Sezer's injury: "It was a quad issue, he couldn't remember a moment but he just couldn't get into a proper stride. They've assessed it, they're not 100% sure what it is, but he wasn't right."

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.

Leeds: Myler; Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Tetevano, Smith.

Interchanges: Tindall, Holroyd, Bentley, Sangare.

Referee: Ben Thaler

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 22:41

    Leeds Barry white

  • Comment posted by Terry nz, today at 22:27

    Rhoen Smith lost control Sezer and Austin seem to be running the show nobody listening to Dominic smith. Trouble in the camp.

    • Reply posted by 5 Drives and Kick, today at 22:30

      5 Drives and Kick replied:
      Lachlan lam and Edwin Ipape ran the show tonight from where I was sitting !

  • Comment posted by 5 Drives and Kick, today at 22:22

    Well done Leigh on and off the field - brilliant night out

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:19

    Nice to see a promoted team doing so well for a change. Leigh are taking SL seriously & their pre match entertainment is catching the eye of the people that matter. Good luck to them & I hope they reach the playoffs.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:16

    Well done Leigh!!!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:13

    Leeds remind me of Warrington,they are allowed to get away with turning up when they want too,and like Warrington are poorly coached.

  • Comment posted by Simon Murphy, today at 22:08

    Pleased to see a really competitive Leigh. We'll done all concerned.

  • Comment posted by Happygolucky, today at 22:03

    This team was going straight back down. Need to be taken seriously now.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:02

    Ahhh... Ben Thaler... explains a lot, guaranteed loss for Leeds

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 22:06

      147break replied:
      Any more totally ridiculous and unfounded excuses you want to post ?

  • Comment posted by Ian , today at 22:01

    No consistency for the rhinos win one lose one

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured