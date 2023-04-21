Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR are third in Super League, two points behind leaders Warrington, after a run of five successive victories

Betfred Super League Castleford (6) 7 Try: Miller Goal: McShane Drop-goal: Miller Hull KR (0) 12 Tries: C Hall, Parcell Goals: Coote 2

Hull KR beat Castleford for their fifth successive Super League win to move two points behind leaders Warrington.

An eighth defeat in 10 outings this season spoiled Andy Last's first game as Castleford's full-time head coach.

Jacob Miller's try, converted by Paul McShane, gave Tigers a half-time lead.

Corey Hall scored his first Rovers try to level and, after Miller replied with a drop-goal, Matt Parcell put Hull KR ahead for the first time in the game - and into a lead they did not squander.

After a spell in interim charge of Castleford, Last signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to become Lee Radford's long-term successor on Tuesday.

His side's bright start was rewarded when Miller reacted quickest to his own high kick being spilled into open space and the former Wakefield half-back crossed unopposed under the posts.

Hull KR were frustrated in their attempts to reply before half-time, with the video referee deeming Ryan Hall had not grounded a grubber kick cleanly over the line and Cas holding firm while Liam Watts was in the sin bin.

But Willie Peters' side were back level after the interval when they worked the ball from right to left and Hall, signed from Wakefield in March, threw a dummy out wide before touching down.

Having forged narrowly ahead once more thanks to the right boot of Miller, Castleford made a costly error that led to the match-winning score.

The hosts allowed the resulting kick-off to bounce into touch, giving Rovers crucial field position, and hooker Parcell took full advantage to dive over from dummy-half.

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Mellor, Turner, Fonua; Broadbent, Miller; Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Milner, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Matagi, Hall, Watts, Tate.

Sin bin: Watts (26)

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths