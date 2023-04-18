Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Williams was part of the 2021 World Cup team that were knocked out by Samoa in the semi-final

George Williams has been named as the new England men's rugby league captain.

The Warrington Wolves scrum-half succeeds former Wigan Warriors teammate Sam Tomkins, who is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Williams, 27, will lead the side in a mid-season international against France in Warrington on Saturday 29 April.

"Playing for England has always been the pinnacle for me but being named captain is the cherry on top," said Williams.

Williams has 16 England caps including appearances in the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups.

Williams said it was a "huge honour", adding: "I got the opportunity to lead the team out in the World Cup against Greece and it was one of the proudest moments of my life. I had to hold back tears as we walked out onto the field."

Hosts England were beaten by Samoa in the semi-final of the 2021 World Cup.

"The World Cup ended in disappointment for us but it's all about bouncing back from that now and building towards 2025 with what is a really exciting and vibrant squad," said Williams.

He made 176 appearances with Wigan before joining Warrington, who are two points clear in this season's Super League, in 2021.

England head coach Shaun Wane said: "I've seen George develop from being a youngster to the player he is today, and I believe he is the right man to lead the England team.

"With a lot of new faces in the squad, George's role will be crucial within the camp as he has been that youngster bursting onto the international scene and is now an experienced and consistent performer at the top level," Wane added.

"George was terrific for us in the World Cup and his form has carried over into an impressive start to the Super League season with Warrington."

Full England Men's 2023 Squad

Jordan Abdull (Hull KR); Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils); Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves); Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves); Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils); Lewis Dodd (St Helens); Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors); Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos); Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos); James Harrison (Warrington Wolves); Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors); Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants); Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos); Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons); Toby King (Wigan Warriors); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Matty Lees (St Helens); Mikey Lewis (Hull KR); Jez Litten (Hull KR); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors); Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons); Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos); Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors); Mark Percival (St Helens); Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants); Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors); Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors); Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves); Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors); Jack Welsby (St Helens); George Williams (Warrington Wolves); Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants)