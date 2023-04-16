Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hollie Mae-Dodd scored one try and set up another in York's victory over St Helens

York Valkyrie made it two Women's Super League wins from two in 2023 as they comfortably beat St Helens 26-6.

Emma Kershaw and Hollie-Mae Dodd hit back for the Valykrie after Leah Burke went over in the corner for Saints as the hosts led 10-6 at the break.

Tamzin Renouf crossed twice along with Rhiannion Marshall in the second half to maintain York's 100% start.

Elsewhere on Sunday, there were wins for Featherstone and Salford while Wigan drew 22-22 at Warrington.

York came into the 2023 campaign after defeat in last season's Grand Final against Leeds.

But having since rebranded and avenged that defeat by beating the Rhinos in their season opener last Sunday, the Valkyrie picked up where they left off with another impressive win against a formidable Saints side.

Dodd, who will become the first English player to play in the women's NRL having signed for Canberra Raiders earlier this week, shone as York stormed to victory, scoring a try as well as setting up Renouf for her score.

Elsewhere in the Women's Super League

Warrington survived a scare to rescue a draw after Wigan put together a sensational second half comeback at Victoria Park.

The Cherry and Whites stormed ahead through Vicky Molyneux but Sammi Simpson darted over in the corner and Armani Sharrock touched down before Emily Baggaley's try gave the Wire a 16-6 lead at half-time.

The Wigan fightback began as tries from Anna Davies and Eva Hunter levelled it at 16-16 before Beri Salihi's score put them 22-16 ahead.

But Warrington left it late to claw back a point, Daniell Bound diving over from close range to allow the Wolves to claim a draw.

Featherstone began their season in Group Two with a win as they swept aside Barrow 30-8 with a clinical performance over the Raiders.

Ellie Lamb crossed in the corner to get Rovers going but Jodie Litherland hit back to level.

Brogan Kennedy turned the game back in the hosts' favour with Chloe Billington edging them into a 14-8 half-time lead after Michelle Larkin had responded on the half-hour mark.

Brogan Churm, Tally Bryer and Lucy Attree all went over after the restart to cap off an impressive start to the campaign for Featherstone.

Salford got their debut Women's Super League campaign under way with a 20-8 victory away at Castleford.

Tries from Luci McKeown and Helena Walker put the Red Devils ahead before Courtney Evans responded for Cas, but further scores from Alex Simpson and Tamzin Corcoran gave the visitors a 16-4 half-time lead.

Despite Evans' second try of the afternoon cutting the deficit, Steph Gray capped off a fine victory for the Red Devils.