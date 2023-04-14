Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Georgia Hale crossed for one of Leeds' 15 tries as the Rhinos matched their biggest-ever win

Betfred Super League Huddersfield Giants (0) 0 Leeds Rhinos (42) 80 Tries: Northrop 2, Hayward, Frain, Robinson 2, Hale, Lockwood 2, Casey 2, Glynn, Cudjoe, Gaines, Butcher Goals: Hulme 2, Hayward 8

Women's Super League champions Leeds Rhinos bounced back from an opening-game defeat by thrashing Huddersfield.

Izzy Northrop (two), Elle Frain, Eloise Hayward, Sophie Robinson, Georgia Hale, Beth Lockwood and Caitlin Casey all crossed for a 42-0 half-time lead.

Robinson, Casey and Lockwood added second tries, and scores from Kaiya Glynn, Jasmine Cudjoe, Tasha Gaines and Hanna Butcher capped a 15-try rout.

The result matched Leeds' biggest win from their debut season in 2018.

The Rhinos were beaten in their Group One opener by last season's beaten finalists York Valkyrie, but an early double from Northrop and scores from Frain and Hayward - who added eight goals - put down a marker.

Robinson extended the lead and Hale claimed her first try for the Rhinos before Lockwood crashed over and Casey bumped off two defenders to get her first Super League try - and the eighth Rhinos score of the half.

There was no let-up from Leeds after the break at a soaking John Smith's Stadium as Robinson got the board ticking over with her second and Glynn bagged a debut try.

Cudjoe added a great try before Hardcastle teed up Gaines and captain Butcher added a 12th try of the evening.

Lockwood dived over for her second score, and Casey's individual effort sealed an emphatic victory.

Huddersfield Giants: Curley; Bennett, Preston, Stott, Brown; Oates, Grady; Wilkinson, Sykes, Hawkins, Naidole, Fisher, Townend.

Interchanges: McPherson, Barker, Taylor, Davidson.

Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall; Robinson, Beevers, Butcher, Hayward; Casey, Hulme; Northrop, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Frain, Hale.

Interchanges: Cudjoe, Lockwood, Glynn, Gaines.