Dean Hadley has scored 16 tries in 154 Super League appearances

Hull KR forward Dean Hadley has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old, who has made 154 Super League appearances, joined the Robins from cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2019.

"I'm really happy to get my extension sorted. I've loved it since I joined in 2019, it's a really good environment to be in," Hadley told the club website. external-link

"I'm really happy to be signing on for another two years and I'm looking forward to building this season and the group achieving some success."