Ryan Hall is one of seven England players omitted from Shaun Wane's squad

England head coach Shaun Wane has named 20 uncapped players in his 40-man extended squad for the friendly against France.

The nations meet in Warrington on Saturday, April 29 in England's first match since the 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa.

Warrington's Josh Thewlis, Salford's Tyler Dupree, and Leeds' Morgan Gannon could all make their England debuts.

Seven of Wane's World Cup squad are omitted, including captain Sam Tomkins.

Tomkins, who has only played once this season because of injuries, misses out along with Dragons team-mate Michael McIlorum and Salford captain Kallum Watkins.

Man of steel leader George Williams is one of eight players named from Super League leaders Warrington, with uncapped Matthew Nicholson and Danny Walker also selected.

Hull KR trio Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and in-form Jordan Abdull are also included.

"I've selected a very young extended squad this time around and that is very much with the 2025 World Cup in France in mind," said Wane, who is unable to select any players from the Australian NRL for the mid-season friendly.

"As always the squad will be fluid, and players will be added if they are performing well and vice versa should performances dip."

England squad: Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Mark Percival (St Helens), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants).