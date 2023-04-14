Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad O'Neill's first try for Wigan proved a match-winner at the Halliwell Jones

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 6 Try: Nicholson Goal: Ratchford Wigan (10) 13 Tries: Wardle, O'Neill Goals: Smith 2 Drop-goal: Smith

Super League leaders Warrington's 100% winning start came to an end as they were edged out by second-placed Wigan in a local derby classic at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

First-half tries from Jake Wardle and Brad O'Neill earned the Warriors a 10-0 lead.

Warrington hit back with a converted try from Wigan old boy Matty Nicholson.

But Harry Smith closed the door with an early second-half penalty before taking his team out of reach with a drop goal.

Warrington had two second-half tries chalked off, the second of them less than a minute from time when it was controversially ruled that Greg Minikin had lost control of the ball in touching down.

But Wire would still have needed to score again, and Wigan were worthy winners on the back of their first-half performance, when they wasted several great chances to have built an even bigger lead.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Kasiano, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, McGuire.

Interchanges: Clark, Minikin, Russell, Green.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Mago, Pearce-Paul, O'Neill.

Referee: Chris Kendall