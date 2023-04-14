Close menu

Super League: Warrington 6-13 Wigan - Warriors hang on to edge Wire in derby thriller

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments2

Brad O'Neill carries the ball for Wigan against Warrington
Brad O'Neill's first try for Wigan proved a match-winner at the Halliwell Jones
Betfred Super League
Warrington (6) 6
Try: Nicholson Goal: Ratchford
Wigan (10) 13
Tries: Wardle, O'Neill Goals: Smith 2 Drop-goal: Smith

Super League leaders Warrington's 100% winning start came to an end as they were edged out by second-placed Wigan in a local derby classic at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

First-half tries from Jake Wardle and Brad O'Neill earned the Warriors a 10-0 lead.

Warrington hit back with a converted try from Wigan old boy Matty Nicholson.

But Harry Smith closed the door with an early second-half penalty before taking his team out of reach with a drop goal.

Warrington had two second-half tries chalked off, the second of them less than a minute from time when it was controversially ruled that Greg Minikin had lost control of the ball in touching down.

But Wire would still have needed to score again, and Wigan were worthy winners on the back of their first-half performance, when they wasted several great chances to have built an even bigger lead.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Kasiano, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, McGuire.

Interchanges: Clark, Minikin, Russell, Green.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Mago, Pearce-Paul, O'Neill.

Referee: Chris Kendall

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by BradlechovYNWA, today at 22:09

    Chris Kendall and the TMO rigged that game. Anyone who thinks that a knock on should count as a try is clearly a cheat. Anyway it’s still our year 🟡🔵

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:08

    Definitely Wire’s year…

  • Comment posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 22:05

    Excellent result for Wigan
    Is it still Wire's year?

