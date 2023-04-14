Close menu

Super League: Hull KR 26-14 St Helens - Robins beat Saints for first time since 2015

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport at Sewell Group Craven Park

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments3

Mikey Lewis leaps in the air after scoring for Hull KR versus Saints
Mikey Lewis was a thorn in St Helens' side after a dominant display
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (8) 26
Tries: Lewis 2, Coote, Litten Goals: Coote 5
St Helens (8) 14
Tries: Lomax, Lussick Goals: Percival 3

Hull KR recorded a first win over reigning Super League champions St Helens since March 2015 thanks to a dominant second-half display.

The first half was an equal affair, with a try from Mikey Lewis cancelling out Jonny Lomax's score for Saints.

With Matty Lees in the sin-bin, Lewis' second put KR back in front and Lachlan Coote added a third try.

Jez Litten's score gave Rovers enough of a gap to render Joey Lussick's try academic, and Saints slipped to defeat.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Halton, Litten, Storton, Luckley.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Lees, Percival, Royle, Bell.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Ritson, Delaney.

Referee: Ben Thaler

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:07

    Big big shame StH losing again, jet lag has such a long effect…

  • Comment posted by RL, today at 22:04

    Willie Peters doing a cracking job at Hull KR.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:03

    Well done Hull KR on beating the World Club Champion.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured