Super League: Huddersfield 26-14 Catalans Dragons - Sam Halsall brace helps Giants to victory

Sam Halsall signed for Huddersfield as part of the deal that took Jake Wardle to Wigan
Betfred Super League
Huddersfield (10) 26
Tries: Halsall 2, Livett, Naiqama Goals: Connor 5
Catalans (8) 14
Tries: Johnstone, Laguerre Goals: Keighran 3

Huddersfield Giants ran in four tries to hand Catalans Dragons only their third Super League defeat of the season.

Young winger Sam Halsall ran in a brace, backed by tries from Harvey Livett and Kevin Naiqama as the hosts overturned an early first-half deficit.

Tom Johnstone's try helped Catalans earn that lead and Matthieu Laguerre crossed after the break.

But Ian Watson's Giants sealed victory in the end in relative comfort.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Pryce; McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall; Connor, Lolohea; Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates.

Interchange: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.

Catalans Dragons: Navarrete; Garcia, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier; McMeeken, Keighran; Rouge, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Mourgue.

Interchange: Goudemand, Chan, Dezaria, Tomkins.

Referee: Liam Moore.

  • Comment posted by robert rowlands, today at 22:05

    Good win by the boys but not convinced which is our best side. There was all but another team that did not get a game.

