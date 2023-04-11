Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith expects winger David Fusitu'a to be out for between 10 and 12 weeks

Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a has been ruled out for up to three months after having ankle surgery.

The 28-year-old New Zealand and Tonga international suffered the injury in the defeat by Hull KR last month.

He has scored three tries in seven Super League appearances for Rohan Smith's men so far this year.

The Rhinos, who host Hull FC on Friday, are seventh in the table after they beat West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants 18-17 on Sunday.