St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles and Warrington prop Gil Dudson have both received five-match bans for offences in last weekend's Super League games.

Dudson was sent off for punching Catalans Dragons player Tom Johnstone in the second half of the Wire's win in France on Saturday.

Saints loose forward Knowles was also referred by the match review panel (MRP) for a dangerous tackle on Wigan's Mike Cooper in their defeat on Friday.

Both players have been fined £500.

Cooper was left with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will keep him out of action for up to a year.

The serious nature of Cooper's injury led to the MRP designating Knowles' tackle as a Grade D offence, under the RFL guidance on mitigating and aggravating factors.

The guidelines read: "Injury can be used by the MRP when considering appropriate grading in order to assess the degree of force and as an indication of the point of contact by a player when effecting a tackle. For example, if a player sustains a serious injury which results in a period of time away from the game as a result of misconduct, this may mean the grading is increased."

Leigh Leopards player Ava Seumanufaga successfully appealed against his one-match ban imposed for late contact with a Salford Red Devils opponent on Saturday.

The review panel downgraded the offence from B to A, but Seumanufaga has been fined £250.