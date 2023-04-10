Lachlan Coote has been impressed by the atmosphere created at Rovers by boss Willie Peters

Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote says his physical well-being after concussion issues, and his family, will be key to any decision surrounding his future beyond this current season.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Robins this winter, having signed an initial two-year deal in 2021.

Coote missed part of last season following head knocks, but is fit and playing again regularly.

"I'm definitely considering my future," Coote told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's just a decision I need to come to terms with. Do I need to keep putting my body on the line and keep showing up and being professional? Do I want to?

"Do I want to do all those things that it's takes to be a professional athlete? Do I need to keep my family on the other side of the world away from cousins, aunties, uncles, grandparents? All those decisions come into play.

"Over the next two months or so I really have to come down to a decision, not only for my sake but for the club as well.

"They're definitely heading in the right direction with things and they need to look to their future as well."

Should Coote decide to hang up his boots at the end of the season, it will bring to an end a hugely successful career on both sides of the world.

He won the National Rugby League premiership with North Queensland Cowboys in 2015, along with current Robins teammate Kane Linnett, and was a three-time Super League winner and lifted the Challenge Cup with St Helens before departing.

Scotland capped him at international level - he earned three Test caps during the 2016 Four Nations - and he was also called up for Great Britain in 2019.

Coote admitted the headaches and loss of concentration which continued after a series of concussions in 2022 was "worrying", and detail around longer-term impacts represents a further concern.

He did consider retirement, coupled with a disappointing season overall for the Red and Whites in which Tony Smith left part way through

The New South Welshman credits the work of new head coach Willie Peters in creating a positive environment at Craven Park this term.

"I did question things. The effects, long-term effect of concussion, was behind the question of: do I need to keep playing?" Coote added.

"It's a decision I haven't made yet. I've got to look for things after football and retirement and look after the body as well.

"Getting the rest I needed has helped and changed my mindset. I think with the pre-season I've had, how things are going and how the culture has changed here as a club, it's really questioned my decision on whether I re-sign or not.

"All those things I've just suggested have made it an enjoyable place to be at the moment and it would be hard to walk away from that."