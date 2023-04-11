Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Wigan player George Williams joined Warrington in June 2021 after a spell in the NRL with Canberra Raiders

Warrington Wolves half-back George Williams and prop Paul Vaughan have signed new contracts.

England international Williams, 28, has extended his deal through to the end of the 2026 season, while 31-year-old Vaughan will remain with the club until the end of 2025.

The Australian joined the Wire on a two-year deal for 2023 and has made a superb start to his Super League stay.

Warrington are four points clear at the top with eight successive wins.

"I'm really happy to nail my future down. We've got a great group here and I'm excited for what's to come," Williams, who had been linked with a return to the NRL, told the club website. external-link

"How we've started the year has been unbelievable and there's a lot more behind that - the environment and culture we've all created. It's enjoyable to come to work everyday, everyone's got a smile on their face and I'm happy that I'm staying."

Vaughan added: "It's a really good feeling. It was a big move for my family coming over but we're really happy and settled and it's exciting to be able to extend my stay.

"The club's been really good to us and made that transition pretty easy. We're loving it and it's really exciting."