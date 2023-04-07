Close menu

Super League: Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens - Champions beaten in fierce derby

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport

Morgan Smithies roars with delight as Wigan celebrate Harry Smith's early try against St Helens
Morgan Smithies' controlled aggression helped Wigan get over the top of old rivals St Helens
Betfred Super League
Wigan (8) 14
Tries: Smith, King Goals: Smith 3
St Helens (0) 6
Tries: Lomax Goals: Percival

Wigan survived a second-half fightback from Super League champions St Helens to record a famous derby win in front of a 24,275 crowd at the DW Stadium.

Harry Smith, whose kicking game was magnificent, scored all eight of the Cherry and Whites' first-half points, as they led without conceding.

In a second half of real intensity, Toby King extended Wigan's lead but Jonny Lomax finally replied for Saints.

Morgan Knowles had a Saints try chalked off and Wigan clung on to win.

The defeat came at a further cost to Saints, who had Sione Mata'utia withdrawn late on after a sickening collision which appeared to leave him prone, before he came to.

Medical staff came on to attend to him, delaying the final nine minutes of a pulsating game.

Mike Cooper also limped off for Wigan, as a bruising affair took its toll on the two sides.

The build-up to this 'Rivals Round' derby had whipped up a sense of excitement between the foes, evidenced by a huge crowd - the biggest for 18 years - and the game matched the hype as both teams stretched every sinew in the tussle.

Matt Peet's Wigan showed their qualities in defence and attack to get the better of the Saints, with a pack led by Morgan Smithies showing a controlled aggression.

That go-forward gave half-back Smith, stand-in stand-off Joe Shorrocks and full-back Bevan French the space to weave their magic, with the former's ability to put Saints in corners stifling their vaunted attack.

In fact, it made light of the absence of Jai Field's pace and Cade Cust's scheming after both were ruled out.

Smith combined with Jake Wardle, receiving a return pass to open the scoring, while French's arcing run and pass slipped King over in the second 40.

Saints looked clunky at times in terms of the rhythm offered for England star Jack Welsby, playmaker Lomax and fellow half Lewis Dodd.

They also lacked the punch of the missing Alex Walmsley, looking tired up front at times despite the toil of Agnatius Paasi and Matty Lees.

That said, Saints still caused Wigan problems, with Dodd's short kicking creating the score for Lomax, and some outstanding defence from the hosts needed to keep them at bay.

Errors, though, were a feature as Lomax failed to finish off a break in which he coasted through and Welsby had a ball forced out by a superb shot from Wardle.

French's late cover tackle on a runaway Welsby summed up both sides, as Saints fell just short and Wigan showed true mettle.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm made up. It's important that we take time to celebrate this win, it's a big one for us. Against a fantastic team and a big crowd, it shows the team and club are heading in the right direction.

"I thought there were elements where we were excellent, I'm really proud of the effort and endeavour and defensively we looked very solid. There will be moments where we look back and I think we could have done better, but these games are often won by big moments and never giving up and that's what we did.

"We've got that confidence in the group, when people miss out we've got a next man in philosophy. These kind of games ebb and flow and you're never dominant for too long and likewise when you are under the pump you can turn it round quickly. But so much is to do with your mindset."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It's disappointment more so than anything, we've come here and not won a big game and we know how huge these games are for supporters.

"We just came up short today. One thing I will say is I can't fault them on attitude and effort, that was there in abundance from both teams. Ultimately we just came up short.

"Definitely not taking the opportunities when they present themselves was an issue. We shelled a couple against Wakefield last week also. Big games like this are littered with little moments and Wigan won a few more of those today."

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Ellis, Singleton, Havard, O'Neill [Mago]

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Paasi, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Knowles

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Delaney [Bennison]

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 18:18

    Some of Wigan's last-gasp defending had to be seen to be believed. At least three which looked like a Saints try any day of the week.

  • Comment posted by Enda Veneara, today at 18:16

    By the way, this is the one-and-only original Derby match - a fact confirmed by the current Earl of Derby. The only two sporting events his family gave their name to were the horse race and Wigan v Saints. (Derby as in West Derby. The family seat is at Knowsley, and the two teams are in the Earls' domain.)

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Helens_R.F.C.%E2%80%93Wigan_Warriors_rivalry

  • Comment posted by hawkmoon269part2, today at 18:12

    In spite of Wigan's amazing defence, Saints had enough chances to win the game, but blew nearly all of them.

  • Comment posted by Enda Veneara, today at 18:10

    A superb game, never a let-up for a minute. Peet tactically out-thought Wellens, and proved he can galvanise a team to keep pressing when others would give up. The way we stopped at least 3 Saints' breaks, which we had no right to do, is the sign that Wigan are back.
    Bring on the Wire next week - can't wait!

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 18:05

    Wigan did not cling on to win they won comfortably

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 18:02

    Saints are woeful in attack, add that to their appalling discipline they are biz. Morgan Knowles is Mr Overrated.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 18:00

    What a fantastic advert for RL..very intense .Wigan gained a memorable win infront of a bumper full voiced crowd.Smythies led the way with controlled aggression but French was outstanding and for me his best position.Refs get heavily critised but today the man in the middle was spot on...every credit.
    After witnessing the dire performance against Catalan it is great see us playing so well

  • Comment posted by Shaunus, today at 18:00

    Shorrocks was fantastic. Really enjoyable full blooded tussle between two rivals. Hope Mata'utia is OK. It looked sickening when he went down.

  • Comment posted by DMac1, today at 17:54

    Never really got into RL but no doubting the toughness and integrity of the players puts every other sport to shame.

    • Reply posted by codfather2k, today at 18:14

      codfather2k replied:
      The wheelchair stuff is just as tough. Skill, pace and brutal physical battles in equal measure for so much of this great sport. Just a shame there's not much in the South of England

  • Comment posted by gerrumOnside, today at 17:51

    Congrats to Wigan. They controlled the game with clever kicking and great defence. Saints missed Walmsley more than the Warriors missed Field. Cherry and whites will only get better.

  • Comment posted by rltackler, today at 17:47

    Fantastic effort by Wigan , shorrocks playing out of position was outstanding saving a stick on try in the 2nd half

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 17:42

    Excellent game.
    So good to see a competitive game.

    Football players should watch RL and RU to realise how stupid they look when they go down so called "injured"!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by terry munroe , today at 17:59

      terry munroe replied:
      its the referees who fall for it

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:38

    This is what a real northwest derby looks like with passion and genuine fans unlike its football counterpart which is mired in corruption and disrespect to the officials each time its played.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:36

    Brilliant game, what a sport RL is

  • Comment posted by G Smith, today at 17:32

    Unbelievably tough sportsmen…game nearly as rough as Harry Kanes eyelash break incident Monday

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 17:30

    What a game. What an atmosphere! Absolute props to both teams. League is a fantastic sport. It's a pity the southerners just dont get it.....

    • Reply posted by codfather2k, today at 18:16

      codfather2k replied:
      Oh, we do. It's the 6-hour trip up the M6 from the South Coast that saps the enthusiasm to see the top teams live. We tend to show up at World Cups and Challenge Cup Finals only 👍

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:29

    Saints are way off from last season. Their discipline at times has been their downfall.

    • Reply posted by in vino veritas, today at 17:44

      in vino veritas replied:
      Great players and a well managed and operated team, but as all teams, they can't be at the top of the pile forever. Still the benchmark for everyone else, and they won in the Aussies back yard. From my perspective though, I'm from the other side of Billinge Hill and that made my weekend

