Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall made it four tries in four derbies for Hull KR against Hull FC

Betfred Super League Hull FC (0) 0 Hull KR (14) 40 Tries: Hall 3, Opacic, Batchlor, Coote, Lewis Goals: Coote 6

Hull KR handed city rivals Hull FC a sixth straight Super League defeat with a thumping derby win on opposition turf, thanks to Ryan Hall's hat-trick.

Robins' half-back Jordan Abdull's kicking game caused mayhem throughout, leading to tries for Hall and Tom Opacic as the visitors dominated.

Abdull then supplied the key pass for James Batchelor to stroll over, while Hall put Lachlan Coote in for try four.

Hall racked up the treble and Mikey Lewis crossed as the score blew out.

This was as chastening an afternoon that Hull FC boss Tony Smith could have possibly endured against his former club, as the Robins tore his team apart on their own turf, before a 20,000-plus crowd.

Willie Peters' side had more energy, better execution and a more connected game plan for the contest, guided magnificently by ex-Black and Whites schemer Abdull.

By contrast, Hull scarcely threatened throughout, lacked discipline with the ball and utterly failed to cope with Abdull's array of off-the-boot trickery.

They had to reshuffle their squad during the game because of injury, with Jamie Shaul limping and Jake Clifford going off, but not enough to truly explain the lack of coherent play and communication at times.

Abdull's chip to the corner created the opportunity for Lewis to free Hall for his first, while a spiral bomb spooked Shaul and Opacic was on hand to scoop up the loose ball.

Not even a 10-minute spell in the sin-bin for Batchelor for a hip-drop tackle on Clifford gave Hull a sniff, as the visitors locked in and covered the space.

The second half brought little change to the flow of the game, but once the points started to flow it became a mini-flood for the Robins.

As the Robins shredded their counterparts' defence, Batchelor steamed through a huge hole as Rovers worked the ball along the line, Hall grabbed a second when he powered in and then turned provider to free Coote after a slick shift to the left.

Lewis really had the away contingent cheering when he raced across, and a fizzing ball to tee-up Hall's third was truly game over.

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Fash, Dwyer, Satae, Lane, Griffin, Cator

Interchanges: Sao, Evans, Vulikijapani, Taylor [Gardiner]

Hull KR: Coote; Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley [Halton]

Referee: Jack Smith.