Paul McShane was influential in helping Castleford pick up just a second win of the season

Betfred Super League Castleford (12) 16 Tries: McShane, Eden 2 Goals: McShane 2 Wakefield (0) 4 Tries: Langi

Winless Wakefield's dire start to the Super League season continued as they fell to a battling derby defeat at fellow strugglers Castleford Tigers.

Paul McShane crossed for the home side in the opening minutes before Greg Eden touched down in the corner to make it 12-0 at the break.

Trinity gave themselves hope when centre Samisoni Langi charged over.

The visitors were unable to make the most of good field position and Eden's diving try in the corner sealed it.

The scoreline was harsh on Wakefield, who fought hard throughout, but they have now lost eight successive games to open the season and are four points adrift of Cas.

Interim coach Andy Last has won two of his five games in charge and will hope this result helps in his quest to be given the Tigers job permanently.

Eden's two scores summed up the game and to some extent, the year so far, for Wakefield.

His first came when Tigers hooker McShane grabbed a Will Dagger grubber kick just in front of his own line and ran through the middle before passing off to the racing winger.

The second came with a great finish in the corner when the home side were down to 12 after Joe Westerman was sent to the sin-bin for a trip on Jay Pitts.

Wakefield's bid for a first win of the season rolls on to a home game against promoted Leigh Leopards a week on Sunday, while the Tigers visit Salford on Thursday.

Castleford: Evalds, Faraimo, Fonua, Turner, Eden, Broadbent, Miller, Massey, McShane, Matagi, Griffin, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Lawler, Edwards, Mustapha, Johnson, Smith.

Sin-bin: Westerman (61).

Wakefield: Dagger, Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Senior, Smith, Lino, Mason, Hood, Whitbread, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Crowther, Kay, Proctor, Atoni, Bowes

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.