Jai Field's pace has been a key weapon for Wigan since his move from Parramatta Eels

Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field will be out for up to 10 weeks after pulling up with a hamstring injury in Thursday's win over Leigh.

The versatile back, 25, was chasing down a kick when he stopped abruptly, and was swiftly withdrawn having scored two tries for Matt Peet's Warriors.

Field, who missed much of his first season with a similar injury, has 29 tries in 41 games since his 2021 move.

"Jai is looking at about eight to 10 weeks [out]," Peet said.

"Although eight to 10 sounds like a kick for us, immediately after it he thought it was the same as last time, so the fact he doesn't need an operation is a bonus."

Wigan also have concerns over the fitness of half-back Cade Cust, who missed the Centurions game through injury.

"Cade will depend on a few checks, but neither of them will need operations," Peet added.

"We will have to check in every week to see how he's feeling. It's a challenge for us certainly, but one we look forward to."

Wigan play St Helens in the first derby of the season on Friday.