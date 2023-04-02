Challenge Cup round-up: Halifax beat Barrow to set up Bradford tie
Halifax followed up a fine round-three win over Featherstone by dumping out Barrow to book a Challenge Cup fifth round home tie with old foes Bradford.
Panthers won 24-18 with two tries from James Saltonstall against a Raiders side who were outscored but saw Danny Langtree grab two of their scores.
Bulls beat League One Midlands Hurricanes 66-18 at Odsal.
York had to hang on to see off a Sheffield Eagles fightback, winning 24-22 in front of the BBC Sport cameras.
Cory Aston missed a late conversion to miss out on taking the game to golden point, after York's 20-0 first-half lead had been whittled down and only another four-pointer from the hosts helped them enough.
Dewsbury shocked seven-times winners Widnes, belying their League One status with a 32-12 success - two tries from Reiss Butterworth helping them on their way.
Batley ran in 15 tries in their 80-6 thrashing of amateurs Hunslet ARLFC, while Rochdale Mayfield gave Newcastle a real test, losing 12-22 on Saturday.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Keighley beat North Wales and London Broncos knocked out Doncaster to end other League One hopes.
Fifth round draw
Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls
Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars
London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams
York Knights v Newcastle Thunder
Ties played over the weekend of 22-23 April