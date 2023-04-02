Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luis Johnson joined Castleford's academy from amateur club Oulton Raiders

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull KR back-rower Luis Johnson on a season-long loan deal.

The Tigers say the option of a recall is only available should Rovers endure "significant injury problems".

Johnson, 24, was in the Castleford academy but was bought by Warrington before making a senior appearance, and has one try in 35 Super League games.

"He'll bring a bit of youthful exuberance," interim Cas head coach Andy Last told the club website. external-link

"He's someone we've identified as fitting that age profile that we're looking at. Someone younger, fresher bodies, and a real desire to make their mark in Super League."

Despite joining Warrington for a fee, he only played nine games for the Wire before joining Rovers, but has featured for Widnes, Dewsbury and Rochdale.

"It will be good to be back and getting some games under my belt," Johnson said.

"I'm looking forward to be working with players like Paul McShane and Adam Milner and some old team-mates."