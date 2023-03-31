Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Thomas Mikaele has scored four tries in 17 appearances for Warrington

Warrington Wolves prop Thomas Mikaele is to return to Australia and join Gold Coast Titans.

The 25-year-old has been allowed to leave Wire on compassionate grounds.

He joined Warrington from Wests Tigers in May 2022 and will make his last appearance for the club in Saturday's Super League game against Hull FC.

"I've had a wonderful time since coming over here, the boys, the club and the fans have all been great with me and my family," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm sorry it didn't work out as originally planned but family comes first for me and I'm sure that's something that people can understand."