Close menu

Super League: Hull KR 20-12 Leeds Rhinos - hosts prevail in wet conditions

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments12

Hull KR celebrate a try against Leeds
Hull KR scored 18 unanswered points either side of half-time against Leeds
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (14) 20
Tries: Senior, Sue, Linnett Goals: Coote 4
Leeds (0) 12
Tries: Roberts, McDonnell Goals: Martin 2

Jordan Abdull's expert kicking in wet conditions laid the platform for a Hull KR victory over Leeds in Super League.

Abdull was the creator as Louis Senior and Sauaso Sue both scored tries to give Rovers a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Leeds failed to collect the second-half kick-off, allowing Kane Linnett to cross within 25 seconds of the restart.

Rhinos' Aiden Sezer set up tries for Luis Roberts and James McDonnell with grubber kicks, but the visitors fell short of a comeback.

Both sides went into the contest having won three and lost three of their first six games and, after a scoreless first quarter, Rovers took control with a Lachlan Coote penalty kick and two tries in quick succession.

Abdull's high bomb was allowed to bounce by Leeds' backline and Ireland winger Senior pounced to touch down, before prop Sue dived in when the Rhinos failed to gather a low kick by their own posts.

More Leeds indecision followed immediately after the interval, as Abdull's kick-off was collected by the marauding Sue and although he was halted, Linnett went over from close range from the next play.

Leeds got back to within eight points, but a frustrating night for last season's beaten Grand Finalists ended in defeat.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Any time you beat Leeds, it's pleasing. They're a big club and a good team.

"I thought we played the conditions extremely well and Jordan in particular managed the game as well as I've seen in those conditions.

"I was really happy that we were gritty tonight. Whoever played the conditions better was going to win. I thought we handled the conditions a little bit better, in particular our last plays, and our defence was good as well."

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought we defended our try-line particularly well and overall our tackling was good.

"We clearly had a tough few moments in that first half with defusing the kicks. The one by the goal posts, we had plenty of bodies there, and it just bounced the wrong way. Sometimes that's the way the game goes.

"The way the second half started was particularly disappointing, that moment that led to that try, but aside from that I thought there was a lot of effort."

Hull KR: Coote; Senior, Wood, Batchelor, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Martin, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith.

Interchanges: Oledzki, Roberts, Lisone, Sangare.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 22:52

    An absolutely dire game,Leeds look a shadow of last terms team while KR will struggle to make the play off's

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:38

    HKR look good. Leeds - this week admittedly on a wet track - don’t

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 22:29

    And that’s why we won’t challenge let alone win anything this season the inconsistency is unbelievable.The recruitment has been dire especially Olpherts. We’ll played KR.

  • Comment posted by pab1234, today at 22:29

    Poor game,poor conditions and 2 very poor teams.Sky tried to big up Abdull's kicking,it just looked good against the worse team Leeds have had for years.Any decent side would have put 50+ past either of those teams tonight

    • Reply posted by eric robson, today at 22:40

      eric robson replied:
      Two very poor teams??? The conditions were appalling. Makes me wonder who you consider a good team

  • Comment posted by Dave Gale, today at 22:22

    Worse Leeds performance for a long time. Poor all over the field. Disappointing after the second half show against Catalans

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:21

    I am wet! Good 1st half from Rovers. Jordan Abdull's kicks are the stuff of nightmares.

  • Comment posted by mrColtz, today at 22:20

    Good wet weather play from KR. Strong in defence and Abdull kicking was unplayable tonight. Going to be a cracking derby next week.

  • Comment posted by rkf, today at 22:10

    No excuses,Leeds were 💩. The referee knew he was on TV, he might want to go read the rule book,he made some poor calls for both sides and all the messing about at the play the ball slowed it down. No wonder we are years behind the NRL

    • Reply posted by keith, today at 22:24

      keith replied:
      The referee wasn't up to it. Still it's a long season.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured