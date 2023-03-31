Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR scored 18 unanswered points either side of half-time against Leeds

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 20 Tries: Senior, Sue, Linnett Goals: Coote 4 Leeds (0) 12 Tries: Roberts, McDonnell Goals: Martin 2

Jordan Abdull's expert kicking in wet conditions laid the platform for a Hull KR victory over Leeds in Super League.

Abdull was the creator as Louis Senior and Sauaso Sue both scored tries to give Rovers a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Leeds failed to collect the second-half kick-off, allowing Kane Linnett to cross within 25 seconds of the restart.

Rhinos' Aiden Sezer set up tries for Luis Roberts and James McDonnell with grubber kicks, but the visitors fell short of a comeback.

Both sides went into the contest having won three and lost three of their first six games and, after a scoreless first quarter, Rovers took control with a Lachlan Coote penalty kick and two tries in quick succession.

Abdull's high bomb was allowed to bounce by Leeds' backline and Ireland winger Senior pounced to touch down, before prop Sue dived in when the Rhinos failed to gather a low kick by their own posts.

More Leeds indecision followed immediately after the interval, as Abdull's kick-off was collected by the marauding Sue and although he was halted, Linnett went over from close range from the next play.

Leeds got back to within eight points, but a frustrating night for last season's beaten Grand Finalists ended in defeat.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Any time you beat Leeds, it's pleasing. They're a big club and a good team.

"I thought we played the conditions extremely well and Jordan in particular managed the game as well as I've seen in those conditions.

"I was really happy that we were gritty tonight. Whoever played the conditions better was going to win. I thought we handled the conditions a little bit better, in particular our last plays, and our defence was good as well."

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought we defended our try-line particularly well and overall our tackling was good.

"We clearly had a tough few moments in that first half with defusing the kicks. The one by the goal posts, we had plenty of bodies there, and it just bounced the wrong way. Sometimes that's the way the game goes.

"The way the second half started was particularly disappointing, that moment that led to that try, but aside from that I thought there was a lot of effort."

Hull KR: Coote; Senior, Wood, Batchelor, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Martin, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith.

Interchanges: Oledzki, Roberts, Lisone, Sangare.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths