Jai Field and Bevan French were key, as was Harry Smith as Wigan roared to victory at Leigh Sports Village.

Betfred Super League Leigh (6) 6 Tries: Briscoe Goals: Reynolds Wigan (10) 34 Tries: French, Field 2, Wardle, Miski 2, King Goals: Smith 3

Australian duo Jai Field and Bevan French proved the difference as Wigan took control in the second half and overpowered local rivals Leigh Leopards in a full-pelt Super League derby.

Field scored two tries and French touched down, while their creativity and pace caused problems all over the park.

Warriors' Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski twice and Toby King also crossed.

Leigh scored the first points with Tom Briscoe's try, but were further denied.

The only sour note to Matt Peet's night as Wigan head coach was seeing the influential Field limp off with a hamstring injury with around 13 minutes to play.

Leigh welcomed their rivals to the Sports Village on the back of a noteworthy start to the campaign, with a 'Leopards' rebrand under charismatic owner Derek Beaumont and a high-profile string of pre-match entertainment guests.

Their form under ex-Wigan boss Adrian Lam has also been impressive with wins over champions St Helens and both Hull clubs, and this match was billed as the 'Battle of the Borough'.

However, the upwardly mobile Leopards were given a lesson in handling the weekly rigours of Super League by a battle-hardened Wigan side out to prove a point.

Briscoe's opening try, the 200th of his career, was an exhibition of the class within their ranks with lock John Asiata, full-back Gareth O'Brien and half-back Lachlan Lam slicing the Cherry and Whites open with sharp hands.

However, a late shot on O'Brien by Wardle led to him going off for a head injury assessment and the Wigan centre sin-binned.

Leigh passed up opportunities throughout the game with Edwin Ipape stopped just short, French grounding a Lam kick to deny a spirited chase, and a late dink ricocheting behind despite a sterling chase.

Wigan however took their chances clinically, with French's kicking and catch-and-pass creating scores for Wardle and Miski - the former coming off a charge-down that saw him burn off the chasers and measure a clip over the last line of defence to score.

His own try was a show-and-go that took him straight through the line, similar to Field's turbo-powered efforts.

Harry Smith had a mixed night off the tee, but his kicking from hand and game management was excellent, guiding the visitors around brilliantly and nailing a 40-20 for the opening score.

Wigan now head for another derby next week over Easter, welcoming St Helens to the DW Stadium on Good Friday; Leigh play Salford on the Saturday.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Davis.

Wigan: French; King, Pearce-Paul, Wardle, Miski; Field, Smith; Cooper, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Ellis, Havard, O'Neill, Shorrocks.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL)