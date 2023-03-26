Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall has scored 33 tries in 50 appearances for Hull KR since 2021

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall has signed a new one-year extension to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old former Leeds Rhinos player joined the Robins following his release by NRL side Sydney Roosters.

An England international, Hall was part of the squad at last year's Rugby League World Cup.

"You don't see many 35-year-old wingers but my body feels good and I feel I can produce on the field," he said.

He continued: "I've really enjoyed the progression here at Hull KR. I think we've been making big strides that have helped us become a better team all around.

"I've enjoyed being a part of that and hopefully we can keep going on that same trajectory as a club and really achieve something."

Hall has made five appearances for Hull KR so far this season and has been a fundamental part of the team over the past two seasons.

Since joining, he has made 50 appearances and scored 33 tries, helping them to an eighth-placed finish last term.