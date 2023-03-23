Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Russell Spiers joined Midlands Hurricanes in February 2022

Midlands Hurricanes forward Russell Spiers has been banned from rugby league for three years after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Spiers took a drugs test during a training session in May 2022 which showed traces of boldenone.

He was charged with using a prohibited substance in November, which the 31-year-old later admitted.

The former Wakefield Trinity, Doncaster and York City Knights player's ban will run until August 2025.

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Jane Rumble said: "Boldenone is an anabolic steroid that can increase an athlete's muscle mass, enhancing their performance.

"There is no place for anabolic steroids in sport, and there are serious consequences for athletes caught taking them."

In UKAD's decision document, it said that Spiers explained he used the steroid to "help with his pain and recovery".

He has been subject to a provisional suspension since August last year and the ban allows for him to resume training in June 2025, two months before it expires.

The Hurricanes are based in Birmingham and play in League One, the third tier of the English game.