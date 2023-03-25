Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England winger Josh Charnley's treble took his tally of Super League tries to 211

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 16 Tries: Litten, Clifford, Sutcliffe Goals: Clifford 2 Leigh (16) 24 Tries: Charnley 3, O'Donnell Goals: Reynolds 4

Prolific winger Josh Charnley ran in his first Leigh Leopards hat-trick as the promoted Super League side won for the third time in six games in 2023.

Charnley scored two first-half tries to help earn a 16-6 interval lead.

But, although Hull rallied in the second half from 22-6 down to score two of their three tries, Ben Reynolds' penalty - his fourth successful kick - closed the door on the hosts.

After starting well, Tony Smith's Hull have now suffered four straight losses.

Who's next?

Leigh - and their clutch of Wigan old boys - face a home local derby against the Warriors on Thursday.

Hull face a tough one next Sunday with a trip to Daryl Powell's 100% Warrington.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Litten; Lovodua, Clifford; Brown, Dwyer, Satae, Savelio, Griffin, Fash.

Interchanges: Cator, Sao, Scott, Taylor.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Holmes, Davis.

Referee: Ben Thaler.