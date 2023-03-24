Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis claimed the fifth try as Hull KR grabbed a first win away at Wakefield since 2019

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 6 Try: Whitbread Goal: Lino Hull KR (18) 34 Tries: Wood, Senior, Opacic 2, Linnett, Lewis, Minchella Goals: Coote 3

Hull KR returned to winning ways as they crushed winless Wakefield Trinity 34-6 in Super League.

Rovers exploited Trinity errors and ill discipline to race into an 18-0 half-time lead as Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic and Kane Linnett crossed.

Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella extended Rovers' lead before Jai Whitbread got Wakefield on the board.

Trinity spurned late chances and fell to a sixth straight loss, while Opacic sealed a first win in four for Hull KR.

While not a perfect display from Willie Peters' men, they were ruthless when it mattered and showed glimpses of quality to beat a poor Wakefield side and, most importantly, end a run of three straight defeats.

Trinity badly needed a strong start, but played the game almost exclusively in their own territory for the opening half-hour, and errors and penalties crept in, costing them a burst of three quick tries.

Struggling to get any field position, the hosts fell behind when Lachlan Coote's high kick to the corner was dropped by debutant Robbie Butterworth, and Lewis sent Wood over.

When Sam Hewitt was penalised for a late tackle on Coote, Senior dotted down in the corner from the penalty, and Rovers then punished a Butterworth knock-on close to his own line, Opacic crashing over.

Trinity built up a head of steam, but failed to capitalise and could not avoid a seventh pointless half of the season.

And the visitors added a fourth try just before the break from another penalty, Linnett barging over after Hewitt was sin-binned for a crusher tackle on Lewis.

The hosts repelled four successive sets on their own line at the start of the second half as Rovers piled on the pressure, but Lewis broke away to score and then sent Minchella away under the posts to take the visitors' lead to 30 points.

Whitbread crashed over after a nice offload from Sam Eseh as Wakefield avoided a fourth pointless game of the season, and Lee Kershaw was denied a second by Senior.

However, Opacic had the final say, brushing off some tired tackles to give Rovers a seventh try.

Wakefield: Butterworth; Kershaw, Lyne, Hall, Taufua; Langi, Lino; Atoni, Kay, Whitbread, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Battye, Butler, Eseh, Forber.

Hull KR: Coote; Senior, Opacic, Wood, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Storton, Luckley.

Referee: Aaron Moore