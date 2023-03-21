Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Players have had burn-like injuries because of the growth level of natural grass among synthetic fibres

Wakefield Trinity's home Super League fixture with Hull KR will take place at the Be Well Support Stadium as planned, the Rugby Football League board has ruled, after concerns about the pitch.

The new turf has been subject to issues since the Catalans Dragons opener, after injuries related to the surface.

Trinity and Rovers attended a pitch inspection, amid further concerns.

However, an independent consultant has reported improvements since the last game against Huddersfield on 3 March.

There was talk of the match being moved to other grounds, which would have cost Wakefield in terms of matchday revenue.

Wakefield opted for a hybrid surface, rather than a 100% natural grass pitch, which mixes artificial fibres and real grass and allows for drainage and watering.

Before the game against Huddersfield, Trinity chairman John Minards explained to the Super League Show the reasons behind the deterioration of the turf just as the season was beginning.

"We had a window with the World Cup that gave us a longer close-season," Minards said.

"So we got on with it back end of August last year, and laid it through September, and it grows up to the point that it gets cold and then it doesn't grow.

"[In] January we took the covers off and it's all ready to go.

"In truth we overplayed it in January with the pre-season games. But we're really excited about it, we wanted to get all our teams on here - reserves, academy, women.

"It wasn't where we wanted it to be [for the opening game]."