Tony Sutton (left) with RFL President and Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and former RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer

Former Hull FC director Tony Sutton has been appointed the new chief executive of the Rugby Football League.

The 49-year-old had been filling in as interim chief following the departure of Ralph Rimmer in December.

Sutton has previously worked as director of finance and chief operating officer after joining the RFL in 2017.

"He [Tony] has impressed everyone with his ambition, passion and commitment to creating the right culture for high performance," said chair Simon Johnson.

"Tony has made a highly positive impact in the months since he was appointed interim chief executive, and from our angle has really grown into the role, with a distinctive and different style."

Clubs are preparing to vote on proposals for the future of the RFL, put forward by sports management company IMG, that would include scrapping relegation for 'Category A' Super League clubs.

Strategic partner IMG has proposed that top-flight clubs meet on and off-field criteria to be guaranteed their place in the league.

Johnson said that Sutton had "played a key role" in working on the plans and developing the league's relationship with IMG.

"He will be able to use those relationships and learnings to drive the sport forward at this exciting time," Johnson added.

Sutton, who worked for 13 years at Hull FC, will become an executive member of the RFL board.

He said: "This is a pivotal and exciting time for the sport of rugby league, and I am immensely proud and privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead the RFL. We relish the challenges ahead."