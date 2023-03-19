Marc Sneyd was mobbed by Salford team-mates after his match-winning drop-goal

Betfred Super League Salford (12) 14 Tries: Costello, Atkin Goals: Sneyd 2 Drop-goals: Sneyd 2 Wakefield (10) 13 Tries: Lyne, Hall Goals: Lino 2 Drop-goal: Lino

Marc Sneyd's golden-point drop-goal earned Salford a third Super League win in five games and condemned Wakefield to a fifth straight defeat.

The hosts led after four minutes when Ryan Brierley sent Matty Costello through a gap to go under the posts.

Trinity replied through Corey Hall and Reece Lyne before Chris Atkin gave Salford a 12-10 lead at the break.

Mason Lino's penalty levelled, then he and Sneyd traded drop-goals for 13-13 on full-time, before Sneyd's winner.

Despite the victory, Salford stay in fourth but are now level on points with third-placed Wigan, while Trinity remain without a point at the foot of Super League.

The Red Devils scored the opener through a nice move which saw the ball moved wide and Brierley draw two defenders before feeding Costello to cross, with Sneyd adding the extras to make it 6-0.

Trinity, who had not scored a point and conceded a total of 96 in their past three games, brought their try-scoring drought to an end after 11 minutes when Jorge Taufua made a break down the left and found the supporting Hall who stretched to score.

Lino converted to level things up at 6-6 and the visitors took the lead after 24 minutes when Lyne went over the whitewash.

However, they could not stay in front through to half-time as the Red Devils moved through the phases, resulting in Atkin powering over and Sneyd converting to make it 12-10 at the break.

Neither side were able to make any headway in an error-strewn opening to the second period, with the first points of the half coming with 10 minutes remaining as Lino slotted a penalty to level the scores at 12-12.

Sneyd sent over a drop-goal on 73 minutes to edge the hosts 13-12 in front but Lino replied two minutes later to restore parity.

Both then missed drop-goals in the closing stages of normal time, but it was Sneyd who held his nerve to slot the winning kick in extra time to seal an 85th-minute win.

Salford coach Paul Rowley:

"I was relieved in the end - that was stressful. I've never been involved in a golden-point game before so you're just praying you don't make an error, but ultimately, it was a game where nothing was given either way.

"Thankfully Sneydy held his nerve and did what he has done many times before. Wakefield are a tenacious side defensively. They have showed a lot of resilience and we knew they would be quite difficult to break down.

"At the end it turned into a shootout with Sneyd and Lino, but luckily we got some field position and Sneydy got the shot. We weren't at our best in attack or defence. But ugly wins are a good sign so we will take some comfort from that."

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It stings a bit. I've said to the lads in there that I can't knock anyone for effort, it was a really even game. I'm proud of the boys' efforts, everyone can see they're trying their hardest and that's all I can ask of them.

"They've given everything and it came down to one moment and it's cost us. Salford are one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league and I thought our defensive effort was outstanding, and we showed composure with the ball in hand.

"We know we have points in us. We've had to rejig a few things and we've just got to keep the effort where it is, keep togetherness in the group and have belief that the results will come for us. It'll sting for a day or two but we'll put it to bed and start moving forward."

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Costello, Williams, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Watkins, Atkin.

Interchanges: Stone, Addy, Dupree, Sidlow.

Wakefield: Atoni, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Lino, Smith, Taufua, Hall, Lyne, Kershaw, Kay.

Interchanges: Battye, Eseh, Bowes, Hewitt, Butterworth.