Super League: St Helens 16-12 Hull FC - champions graft to end losing run
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|St Helens (4) 20
|Tries: Davies, Bennison 2, Welsby Goals: Lussick 2
|Hull FC (0) 12
|Tries: Taylor, Clifford Goals: Clifford 2
Champions St Helens ended a two-game Super League losing run with a hard-earned victory over a dogged Hull FC in a ferociously physical encounter.
Ben Davies opened the scoring before half-time for Saints after a bruising first half, but Scott Taylor powered over in reply for Hull after the break.
Jon Bennison and Jack Welsby then went over for Saints, before Jake Clifford punished a spill to score for Hull.
Bennison finished bravely in the corner to leave Hull rueing missed chances.
More to follow.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Ritson, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Sironen, Knowles.
Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Wingfield.
Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Griffin, Scott, Litten; Lovodua, Clifford; Brown, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Sao, Fash.
Interchanges: Cator, Dwyer, Lane, Taylor.
Referee: Liam Moore