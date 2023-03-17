Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jon Bennison's double helped put Saints on the front foot again after back-to-back losses

Betfred Super League St Helens (4) 20 Tries: Davies, Bennison 2, Welsby Goals: Lussick 2 Hull FC (0) 12 Tries: Taylor, Clifford Goals: Clifford 2

Champions St Helens ended a two-game Super League losing run with a hard-earned victory over a dogged Hull FC in a ferociously physical encounter.

Ben Davies opened the scoring before half-time for Saints after a bruising first half, but Scott Taylor powered over in reply for Hull after the break.

Jon Bennison and Jack Welsby then went over for Saints, before Jake Clifford punished a spill to score for Hull.

Bennison finished bravely in the corner to leave Hull rueing missed chances.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Ritson, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Wingfield.

Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Griffin, Scott, Litten; Lovodua, Clifford; Brown, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Sao, Fash.

Interchanges: Cator, Dwyer, Lane, Taylor.

Referee: Liam Moore