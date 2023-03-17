Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors winger Bevan French was the leading try scorer in Super League in 2022

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (6) 12 Try: Naiqama Goals: Russell 4 Wigan (8) 14 Tries: French 2, Wardle Goal: Smith

Bevan French scored a try in each half as Wigan Warriors won at Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

French and Jake Wardle crossed in the first half for Wigan, but three Olly Russell penalties kept the Giants within two points at the interval.

Kevin Naiqama touched down after half-time to make it 12-8 to the home side.

However, Warriors winger French then responded with his second try and Harry Smith's conversion denied Huddersfield a third successive Super League win.

In their first meeting since Wigan beat Huddersfield in last season's Challenge Cup final, the visitors capitalised on two Huddersfield handling errors for their two first-half tries.

French touched down Cade Cust's grubber in the corner following Esan Marsters' drop, while ex-Giants centre Wardle was on hand to score when Jake Bibby failed to deal with a high kick.

Roles were reversed after the break as Wigan's Liam Marshall was unable to cleanly gather a kick by Huddersfield and Naiqama, who captained Fiji at the recent World Cup, pounced to put his team four points ahead.

But French grabbed his second after Wigan kept the ball alive from another high bomb and Smith, having failed with his two previous kicks from the tee, landed the extras to give Wigan their third win from five games this season.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Bibby, Marsters, Naiqama, Cudjoe; Pryce, Russell; Hill, Peats, Wilson, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: Golding, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.

Wigan: Field; French, King, Wardle, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Cooper, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Havard, Ellis, Mago, Pearce-Paul.

Referee: Jack Smith