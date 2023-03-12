Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Jouffret, once of Featherstone, was Halifax's hero against his old club

Betfred Challenge Cup fourth & fifth round draw Venue: Millom RLFC, Cumbria Date: Wednesday Start: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

Halifax knocked out fellow former winners Featherstone in an all-Championship tie to ensure progress to round four of the Challenge Cup.

Louis Jouffret's score proved pivotal, helping the Panthers to a 22-18 home win against Sean Long's Rovers side.

Josh Hardcastle had given Fev the lead, only for Matty Gee and Lachlan Walmsley tries to wrest control for Fax.

Thomas Lacans and Gadwin Springer scored for Rovers either side of Tom Inman's try before Jouffret's winner.

The draw takes place on Wednesday, 15 March from Cumbrian side Millom, with coverage on the BBC iPlayer at 18:00 GMT.

Elsewhere, Thatto Heath Crusaders ran League One side North Wales close in Sunday's BBC-streamed tie, going down 18-10 in the end.

Tries from Jordan Andrade and Dave Gibbons put the visitors 12-0 up, before Adam Carr and Dave Pike scores brought them within four points at 14-10.

However, Ryan Ellis' late finish ensured it would be the semi-professional side that progressed.

Bradford's West Bowling were well-beaten by 10-try York City Knights despite scores from Max Trueman and Oliver Bartle in a 52-12 loss.

Siddal gave 1998 winners Sheffield a scare before going down to a 34-12 home loss, while York Acorn lost 62-6 at Bradford Bulls.

Wath Brow lost heavily at Championship side Batley while Stanningley were also well-beaten at home by second-tier Newcastle Thunder.

In Sunday's other all-Championship tie, Swinton were beaten at Barrow, Dewsbury dumped out Rochdale Hornets in a third-tier tussle, Doncaster left it late to beat Workington and second-tier Keighley accounted for League One Hunslet.

Mayfield fly the NCL flag

Rochdale Mayfield won an all-National Conference League tie with Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, to ensure community club representation in round four.

They were 38-10 winners away from home, and one of only two successful clubs from the amateur sides to head through.

Hunslet Club Parkside beat Westgate Common 15-12 to also see themselves through to round four.

Orrell St James gave Midlands Hurricanes a test in a fiery game which the League One club came through to win 19-12.

There were mixed results for sides from the capital, as London Broncos won 32-12 against Whitehaven but community club Wests Warriors lost 80-4 at Widnes but earned themselves plenty of credit in the process.