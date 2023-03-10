Catalans full-back and England captain Sam Tomkins will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old said a persistent issue with his left knee has contributed to his decision, and he will take an off-field role with the Dragons.

Tomkins won Super League's Man of Steel award in 2012 and 2021.

He also appeared in two World Cups for England, captaining his country to the semi-final stage at the most recent tournament last autumn.

Tomkins began his career with Wigan and returned to the Warriors in 2016 after a two-year spell playing for NRL side New Zealand Warriors - who had paid a world-record transfer fee to sign him.

He has been with French side Catalans since the start of the 2019 campaign.

"Unfortunately this is going to be my last season on the field," Tomkins told Sky Sports, while working as a pundit at Friday's Super League game between Huddersfield and Castleford.

"I can't do it much longer. This year will be a push and I know I can get out there and perform this year, but I'm going to be moving into a role off the field next year, still with the Dragons.

"I still love the game, I'm still passionate about the game, I want to play and the rest of my body is saying to continue, but I've got that many issues in my left knee now that I can't go much longer.

"It's been a tough week and the club has been really supportive."

He continued: "I've always given 100% when I've gone on the field and I'll try to give 110% every time I get out there this year.

"It's a strange feeling knowing that it's coming to an end. Even speaking about it, it doesn't quite feel real yet.

"I've got nothing to lose and this year I want to go out a winner. I've been very lucky to win things in my career, but my hunger now is exactly the same as it was all those years ago when I had no beard and a dodgy mullet."

More to follow.