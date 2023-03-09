Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Michael Carter celebrates after Wakefield avoided the drop in 2021

Michael Carter has given notice of his decision to step down as chief executive of Wakefield Trinity, at the latest by the end of the 2023 season.

Carter has been involved with Trinity since 2013, when he helped stave off administration and worse fates amid a tough financial situation.

Trinity has also remained in Super League, and are in the midst of an overhaul at Belle Vue with a new stand.

"I genuinely believe that we have achieved a great deal," Carter said. external-link

"From the brink of administration and a couple of very close brushes with relegation, we have maintained our Super League status and enjoyed a couple of top-five finishes and a cup semi-final along the way.

"This has been achieved despite having some of the weakest financial resources in terms of benefactors, non-match day income and crowd levels."

Chairman John Minards described Carter's impending exit as "the end of an era" at Trinity, having overseen and steered Wakefield through financial issues, Covid-19 and the revamp of their stadium after plans to move were halted.

"Put simply, without him there would not be a Wakefield Trinity today," Minards added.

"As Michael says, we are continuing with our plans to drive the club forward in the context of the redeveloped stadium and there will be further announcements as the season progresses

"Michael will be with us as CEO potentially until the end of this season and his actual departure from the role will be the appropriate time to pay proper tribute to his immense contribution."