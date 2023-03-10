Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zak Hardaker joined Leigh after appearing for Leeds in the Rhinos' Grand Final loss to St Helens last season

Betfred Super League Leigh (0) 20 Tries: Charnley, Briscoe, Hardaker, Shorrocks Goals: Hardaker 2 St Helens (12) 12 Tries: Lomax, Bennison Goals: Makinson 2

Leigh Leopards rallied from 12-0 down to score four tries and beat St Helens.

First-half tries from Jonny Lomax and Jon Bennison gave the champions control before Josh Charnley replied for Leigh.

The game turned when Saints prop Matty Lees was sin-binned for a swinging arm in a tackle and Leigh immediately scored through winger Tom Briscoe.

They used their man advantage again to send centre Zak Hardaker over to take the lead, before a grubber kick fell for Joe Shorrocks to seal victory.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, Lees, Royle, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: Walmsley, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield.

Referee: Aaron Moore