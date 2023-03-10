Super League: Leigh Leopards 20-12 St Helens - Leigh fight back to beat champions
|Betfred Super League
|Leigh (0) 20
|Tries: Charnley, Briscoe, Hardaker, Shorrocks Goals: Hardaker 2
|St Helens (12) 12
|Tries: Lomax, Bennison Goals: Makinson 2
Leigh Leopards rallied from 12-0 down to score four tries and beat St Helens.
First-half tries from Jonny Lomax and Jon Bennison gave the champions control before Josh Charnley replied for Leigh.
The game turned when Saints prop Matty Lees was sin-binned for a swinging arm in a tackle and Leigh immediately scored through winger Tom Briscoe.
They used their man advantage again to send centre Zak Hardaker over to take the lead, before a grubber kick fell for Joe Shorrocks to seal victory.
More to follow.
Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.
Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, Lees, Royle, Bell, Knowles.
Interchanges: Walmsley, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield.
Referee: Aaron Moore