Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Fusitu'a is in his second season with Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Leeds (0) 26 Tries: Fusitu'a 2, Newman, Holroyd, Macdonald Goals: Martin 2, Sezer Wakefield (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos beat Wakefield Trinity, who failed to score points for the third successive Super League match.

Rhinos centre Harry Newman returned from a long injury lay-off to score one of five second-half tries after a first half at Headingley without any points.

Newman had not played since August after hamstring surgery but went over two minutes after coming off the bench.

David Fusitu'a scored twice, while Tom Holroyd and Nene Macdonald also crossed for the home side.

Wakefield's night was summed up late in the game as a misdirected pass was picked off by Leeds' Richie Myler, who fed Macdonald to race away to score his first try for Leeds and seal a second win of the season.

But in the opening half, the home side also lacked inspiration in attack, not helped by winger Ash Handley limping off injured.

It took until five minutes into the second period for the game's first points as Leeds attacked the short side and good hands created space for Fusitu'a to score in the corner.

Fusitu'a then palmed a cross-kick back infield for Newman to score on his comeback.

Aidan Sezer's break led to Leeds' third try from prop Holroyd, before a floated pass sent Fusitu'a over for his second.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitu'a, Handley, Macdonald, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, Walters, Newman, Bentley.

Wakefield: Kay; Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Taufua; Gaskell, Lino; Atoni, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Battye, Proctor, Smith, Eseh.

Referee: Ben Thaler