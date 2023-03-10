Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Vaughan scored for Warrington to give them an unassailable lead

Betfred Super League Hull KR (6) 10 Tries: Halton 2 Goal: Coote Warrington (12) 18 Tries: Mikaele, Nicholson, Vaughan Goals: Ratchford 3

Warrington Wolves had to come from behind to beat Hull KR and maintain their perfect start to the Super League season.

Frankie Halton put Rovers ahead, but tries from Thomas Mikaele and Matty Nicholson responded for the Wire.

Halton added the first points of the second period to reduce arrears, but Lachlan Coote missed a penalty to level.

Paul Vaughan then stomped over to secure the victory for Warrington.

Hull KR: Coote; Senior, Opacic, Wood, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Luckley, Parcell, King, Halton, Batchelor, Hadley.

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Storton.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Kasiano.

Interchanges: Walker, Bullock, Whitehead, Minikin.

Referee: Jack Smith